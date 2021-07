NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools announced the Board of Education will hold its future August meetings virtually due to a board member testing positive for Covid-19.

Other members may have been exposed, according to the news release.

The release didn’t say which board member tested positive or who had potentially been exposed.

The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube Channel.