Community comes together to celebrate New Hanover Co. young man with autism’s birthday

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — The community came together, continuing a tradition of wishing a young man with autism happy birthday.

Today, four local motorcycle groups, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and fire department, along with other community members held a drive–by parade for Dante Brown’s 20th birthday.

WWAY has been able to cover Dante’s birthday celebration for the past few years.

He has since become known around the cape fear and across the country for his annual request of birthday cards.

In 2017, when he first requested birthday cards, he got about 500 cards from around the world.

This year he continues to receive hundreds of cards, celebrating his special day.

“It’s really awesome. I mean their love and outpouring support on behalf of Dante, his birthday. We are very grateful, all of the community that has come out, and this is making his day,” said Dante’s mom Linda Lee said.

“He’s so excited, and we just thank the Lord for him, and we just want him to enjoy his day,” said James Lee, Dante’s Dad.

“I’m so Excited,” said Dante Brown.

If you would like to send him a card, his address is 14 Apple Road Castle Hayne, NC 28429. His birthday is August 1.