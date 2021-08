WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Greenfield Lake Amphitheater is a popular spot for many Cape Fear events, and that includes the Azalea Festival’s second annual ‘Paws on Parade’.

Dozens turned out in the blazing heat to enjoy the dog-themed entertainment, with dogs of all sizes getting in on the fun.

- Advertisement -

Admission was free for children under 10, with adult admission ranging from 5 to 10 dollars.

If you didn’t make it out to this year’s event, the festival plans to hold the dog garden ‘pawty’ again next year.