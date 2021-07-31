Pelican Watch condominiums in Carolina Beach temporarily closed after building inspection

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) —Pelican Watch condominiums temporarily closing, after an inspection of the building found issues with its stairs, leaving some renters without a place to stay.

A source said during the inspection weak points were found on some of condominium’s stairs, making the building not up to fire code. The structural integrity of the building was checked and is said to still be fine. Reservations from today, Sunday, and this upcoming week have been canceled to make sure the building’s stairs meet fire code. Customers who had reservations canceled will be refunded.

Cancellations may be extended, depending on the extent of repairs and how long they’ll take to fix and be re-inspected.