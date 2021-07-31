SCAM: Callers Impersonating U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officers, Agents

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office wants people to be aware of scammers claiming to be U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

BSCO said it received information from a citizen whose 89-year-old mother received one of these calls.

“Residents are reporting the calls are a pre-recorded message stating, “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your (callers) name on it and it has been intercepted.”

The caller is then instructed to press #1 to speak with a CBP Officer/Agent, which then attempts to get the callers banking information.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

More information can be found at www.cbp.gov.