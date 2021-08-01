15 years later, family continues to seek justice for Allison Jackson Foy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Allison Jackson Foy, a mother of 2, went missing July 30, 2006. She was last seen that evening, leaving the Junction and Billiards Pub on Carolina Beach Road. Almost 2 years later, her remains and another woman’s, Angela Rothen, were found almost a mile and a half from where Allison went missing. Authorities say both women were brutally murdered.

Allison’s sister, Lisa Valentino, said 15 years later they are still searching for answers behind her sisters murder.

“It’s 15 years and i believe that there’s still somebody out there, who holds the key that could move this case forward, and i believe that they’re afraid to come forward, because of what they know,” said Lisa Valentino, Allison’s sister.

This case is considered a homicide and is still open. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Allison Jackson Foy contact the Wilmington Police Department.