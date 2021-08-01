Local organizations team up to pick up trash surrounding the Riverfront Park in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Dozens of volunteers coming out to Riverfront Park in downtown Wilmington to clean up trash, hoping to encourage others to be aware of where they dump their trash after large events at the venue.

Cape Fear River Watch and Island Wildlife teamed up to clean up near the riverfront park in downtown Wilmington and the surrounding area.

Around 30 to 40 volunteers were given maps identifying areas surrounding the venue to pick up trash from storm drains, the river walk, overflowing trash cans, and in the marsh grasses under the boardwalk.

“It feels good, just doing my part. It’s a great venue, I think it’s a long time coming, that the city had something like this, and I know there’s been a lot of push back on social media about who’s responsible for cleaning up, but I thought it was important to come today, just to show that the community cares,” said James Turner, volunteer.

The president of Island Wildlife of the Cape Fear region said this event was a success, and necessary.

“This is a beautiful riverfront venue here, and Wilmington is a beautiful riverfront city, and so it’s really important for us to keep all sorts of litter, including things like cigarette butts, out of our waterways. So, plastic pollution doesn’t endanger wildlife,” said Virginia Holman, president of Island Wildlife of the Cape Fear region.

One Cape Fear River Watch board member said the trash issue in the park improves after each event, as Live Nation’s sustainability coordinators also clean up trash left behind inside of the riverfront park.

“I feel like they’re making an effort now, since you know, they saw how the first events went, and the impact, on the – on our environment, and how much trash was left behind, and I see that they’re making an effort. I know Cape Fear River Watch has been having conversations with them too, with their sustainability person, and they’re really looking at it. Hopefully there will be a really good solution for the upcoming events,” said Sandra Burgman, Cape Fear River Watch board member.

This trash clean up event was a Trees4Trash event. For every 25 pounds of trash collected, Trees4Trash will plant a tree to help protect the local environment.