Brunswick County man bags $2 million Powerball prize

RALEIGH, NC (News Release) — Playing with a set of just “random” numbers, Wayne Harris of Supply tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and won a $2 million prize.

“I was shocked when I found out,” he said. “It felt great.”

Harris purchased his winning ticket, using his own numbers, from the Circle K on North Howe Street in Southport.

His $3 Power Play ticket won the largest prize nationally in the July 14 drawing, matching the numbers on all five white balls. With the added Power Play feature, the $1 million prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $1,413,902.

Harris, who works as a longshoreman, plans to put some prize money into savings for his children and invest the rest.

Wednesday’s drawing offers a $211 million jackpot as an annuity prize or $153.9 million cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, or at any lottery retail location.

Draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how $5.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Brunswick County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.