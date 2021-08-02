Families urge using new DNA tech to ID Pearl Harbor unknowns

HONOLULU (AP) – Some families of USS Arizona sailors and Marines whose remains were never found after the bombing of Pearl Harbor are concerned the U.S. military doesn’t plan to take advantage of advances in DNA technology to identify unknowns from the battleship.

Eighty-five individuals from the Arizona were buried as unknowns in a Honolulu cemetery after the war.

Family members say the military should disinter these remains and try to determine their identities.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred 388 USS Oklahoma unknowns from the Honolulu cemetery six years ago. So far it has identified 88% of them.