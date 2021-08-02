Good Shepherd Center reopens soup kitchen, day shelter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After closing during the pandemic, the Good Shepherd Center fully reopened its soup kitchen and day shelter on Monday.

The shelter will now serve breakfast from 7 am to 8 am and lunch from 11 am to noon Monday through Friday.

- Advertisement -

Executive Director Katrina Knight says they will feed anyone that’s hungry and went on to say they are thankful for the community support throughout the pandemic.

“It’s been more than support, it has really kept us going in the most difficult times,” Knight said. “We’re only here today because so many people saw us through that really difficult time financially and in terms of just moral and physical support.”

Masks are required in the Good Shepherd Center unless you are eating or drinking.