Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for the coronavirus. The South Carolina Republican is the first senator to disclose a breakthrough infection after being vaccinated.

He says he is “very glad” he received the vaccine, without which his current symptoms would be “far worse.”

- Advertisement -

The news has prompted several other lawmakers to get quick COVID-19 tests and report their status.

A handful of Senate colleagues spent part of the weekend working and socializing with Graham, who attended a gathering on Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat the evening that he first developed symptoms.