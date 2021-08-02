It’s in and it’s big: Senate unveils $1T infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – After much delay, senators have unveiled their $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act clocks in at more than 2,700 pages.

It includes new expenditures on roads, bridges, water pipes broadband and other projects, plus cybersecurity.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer kept the senators in a rare weekend session to wrap up the work Sunday.

He said the bill could be passed “in a matter of days.” Senators will start offering amendments as soon as Monday.

The bill is a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda.