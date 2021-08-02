Leland man charged with vandalizing Local’s Tavern

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A man has been charged with vandalizing a Leland business over the weekend.
The incident occurred Sunday around 1:15 a.m. at Local’s Tavern located at 1107 New Pointe Boulevard.
According to the Leland Police Department, officers were called to the business after receiving reports that someone damaged windows.
When officers arrived, they discovered several front windows and other property had been damaged by a blunt object.
Based on witness interviews and surveillance footage, officers obtained a warrant for Winford Theodore Grainger III, 36, of Leland.
Officers went to an address on Timber Land Sunday night where they arrested Grainger.
He was charged with one count each of injury to real property, injury to personal property, communicating threats, second-degree trespass and going armed to the terror of the public.
He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond at the Brunswick County Detention Center.