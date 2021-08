WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A preservation contract has been awarded to cover expenses to preserve the life of the South Banks Channel Bridge at Wrightsville Beach.

The bridge on Causeway Drive over the Banks Channel was built in 1972.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, work to preserve the bridge will begin as early as mid-September and should be completed by the fall of 2022.

The $3.7 million contract was awarded to Coastal Gunite Construction Company in Maryland.