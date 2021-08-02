New Hanover County Commissioners approve Scotts Hill rezoning

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — New Hanover County commissioners have approved two rezoning requests in the Scotts Hill area, including one that will be used for medical purposes.

Commissioners approved a rezoning request for 12.99 acres of land in the Scotts Hill Medical Park development to develop a 256-unit apartment complex, on the condition of building realignment is made in the south area of the property for buffering, as well approving a rezoning request for 40.9 acres of land in the Scotts Hill Medical Park to an Office & Institutional district, allowing for a regional medical facility to be operated by Novant Health-New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Commissioners also adopted a preliminary assessment resolution to improve part of William Louis Drive, bringing it up to NCDOT standards for inclusion in the state-maintained system. A public hearing on this project will be held at the Commissioners’ Sept 7 meeting at 4pm.

Commissioners approved numerous consent items: National Immunization & Child Support Awareness Months, a conveyance of 1.63 acres to Habitat for Humanity for workforce housing, the collection of 2021 tax levy, and an additional $5.5M in funds for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Commissioners adopted amendments to NHC Code of Ordinance authorizing the Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Environmental Management to issue nuisance & litter citations, set an $800 civil penalty for repeat offenders, and bulk content violations for trash quantities exceeding 5 cubic yards.