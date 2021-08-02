Recent shooting 911 calls paint terrifying scene

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 911 calls are shedding light on a shooting that killed one woman and injured another.

According to Wilmington Police, 50-year-old Tracey Lee McKoy and 48-year-old Tammy Yvette Lamb-Brown walked down the 800 block of South 13th Street last week to visit a sick relative in the hospital.

Callers say a light or white colored car pulled up and fired at the women. McKoy died of her injuries, while Lamb survived in critical condition.

“There was a white car. My niece is not breathing,” said one caller to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher responded, “Ok, they’re coming to you. I’m going to get you help.”

The caller continued to plead, “Please hurry. Call 911 now, please.”

Police said this shooting is still under investigation, but that the victims were innocent with no gang ties.