SC man charged with killing mother by setting house on fire

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 34-year-old South Carolina man is in custody accused of killing his mother by setting her house on fire.

Chief Deputy Chad Brooks of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office told WYFF-TV that Eric James Harmon was arrested Friday and charged with murder and arson first-degree.

He is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center.

It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Brooks said firefighters responding to a July 1 fire in Six Mile found a body later identified as 57-year-old Beverly Harmon.

Brooks said Eric Harmon later admitted setting the fire with the help of an accelerant.