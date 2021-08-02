Teenage girl walking to work killed in hit-and-run collision

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) – A teenage girl was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Hickory and a man later turned himself in.

WSOC-TV said police have identified the slain girl as Brianna Nicole Page.

The 17-year-old died at the crash scene. Police report that Page was walking to her job when she was struck early Saturday morning.

Officials told WSOC that suspect Cesar Lozano-Mendoza later turned himself over to the Hickory Police Department.

He’s been charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in injury or death and misdemeanor for traveling left of center. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.