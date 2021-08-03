Brunswick County Commissioners pass Cape Fear Memorial Bridge resolution

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Brunswick County Commissioners passed a resolution challenging the WMPO to continue consideration of all Cape Fear Memorial bridge options, including the toll bridge option.

In a recent special meeting, commissioners mentioned they wanted the Wilmington Metropolitan Organization to fully explore what all replacement options would look like, including an unsolicited toll bridge proposal.

Since then, the WMPO voted to no longer consider the toll bridge option.

Last night, Brunswick County Commissioners passed a resolution in response. In it, they challenge the WMPO to consider all replacement options, including the toll bridge, and explore any alternative funding options to build the new bridge.