Brunswick County man arrested for stealing HVAC air compressors

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Winnabow man has been arrested for stealing HVAC air compressors.

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit charged Joseph Hugh Jesmer, 56, with felony larceny.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Jesmer’s arrest stemmed from an incident on July 25 in which 30-40 HVAC air compressors were taken from a business on Long Beach Road in Southport.

Jessmer was arrested Monday and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains under a $20,000 secured bond.