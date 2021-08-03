Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office warning of circulating prop money

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning of prop money that is circulating in parts of Brunswick and New Hanover Counties.

This comes less than a week after the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office also warned about prop money circulating around the area.

- Advertisement -

According to a post on the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, some fake currency has been circulating in the Southport and Wilmington areas.

The post included a picture of the money and said this movie money will have “For Motion Picture Use Only” on the right side of the bill and “This note is not legal. It is to be used for motion pictures” on the lower left.