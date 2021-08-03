DA: Not enough evidence to seek charges in NHCS superintendent intimidation report

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The District Attorney’s Office will not seek charges in an intimidation report involving the superintendent of New Hanover County Schools.

The report was filed in July after a NHCS spokesperson says two people were talking back-and-forth on Facebook. They say one of the two postings mentioned going to the school board’s meetings and disrupting it was not enough; instead — this person says — they would need to go to the homes and places of business that high ranking officials might frequent and disrupt them at those place as well.

- Advertisement -

The posts mentioned New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Foust and other individuals.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office took the information from Facebook and presented it to the DA’s Office.

Brewer says after the DA reviewed information brought forth in the report, there was not enough evidence to seek charges.