76.4 F
Wilmington
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Home Local DA: Not enough evidence to seek charges in NHCS superintendent intimidation report

DA: Not enough evidence to seek charges in NHCS superintendent intimidation report

By
WWAY News
-
0
New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust. (Photo: Kylie Jones/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The District Attorney’s Office will not seek charges in an intimidation report involving the superintendent of New Hanover County Schools.

The report was filed in July after a NHCS spokesperson says two people were talking back-and-forth on Facebook. They say one of the two postings mentioned going to the school board’s meetings and disrupting it was not enough; instead — this person says — they would need to go to the homes and places of business that high ranking officials might frequent and disrupt them at those place as well.

- Advertisement -

The posts mentioned New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Foust and other individuals.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office took the information from Facebook and presented it to the DA’s Office.

Brewer says after the DA reviewed information brought forth in the report, there was not enough evidence to seek charges.

We're everywhere you need us to be. #ThisIsThePlace

Talk To Us

Talk to WWAY's anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, report it! We'd love to hear from you.

Watch Us

We live, work and play right here in the Cape Fear. We're your neighbors. We celebrate community and we tell your stories. We're the most trusted source for way more local news.

Video Central|Live Stream

Get Alerts

Download the WWAY News and StormTrack 3 Weather Apps on your smart phone or tablet device to receive breaking news and weather push notifications the minute it happens.

Mobile App|Weather App

HOME

NEWS

COMMUNITY

FEATURES

WEATHER

SPORTS

© 2020 WWAY-TV3. Website Design & Hosting by ChartLocal