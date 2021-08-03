Pet Pals: 1-Year-old Tabby Cat is in need of a new home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– This week’s Pet Pal is a 1-year-old Tabby Cat.

New Hanover County Animal Services Supervisor Stephen Watson described him to very sweet and loving.

- Advertisement -

Adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption, and if you have any other dogs in your home you are asked to bring them as well.

County residents can adopt for $70