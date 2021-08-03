Property tax bills arriving soon, flexible payment options offered

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Tax Department has started mailing real estate property tax bills.

Property owners should receive their bill by the middle of August.

Property taxes are due on September 1, 2021, but can be paid without interest until January 5, 2022.

Property owners who have escrow taxes will receive a courtesy notice of their tax bill and are encouraged to verify that their taxes are paid with their mortgage company.

The New Hanover County tax rate is set at 47.5 cents per $100 for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, and the fire services tax rate for property owners in the unincorporated county is set at 7.25 cents per $100.

Tax bills also include municipality taxes for residents in the City of Wilmington (38.08 cents per $100; and 5.47 cents for the city’s Municipal Services District) and the towns of Carolina Beach (21.5 cents per $100), Kure Beach (26.58 cents per $100), and Wrightsville Beach (9.23 cents per $100).

This will be the first year property owners in the unincorporated area of the county will be charged a fee for the county’s Stormwater Services Program, and this fee is listed as a separate line item on the tax bill.

An insert with information about the program and fee is included with tax bills, and more information can also be found here.

New Hanover County’s Fiscal Year 21-22 tax rate and budget funds strategic enhancements that will benefit the community now and into the future. It invests in public education, placing New Hanover County at the very top in the state for teacher supplements, supports local nonprofits and economic development initiatives, funds new multi-use trails and a nature park, enhances safety efforts through parks resource officers, emergency planning efforts, and more, and invests in public health and mental health initiatives to serve everyone in our community. View more information about the county’s tax rate and budget here.

To assist property owners and encourage penalty-free payments, tax bills include four payment coupons that reflect the total amount owed, divided into four equal payments. The Tax Office also accepts credit card, debit card, and E-check payments in person, online at OSG Billing & Payment Solutions, or by calling 1-877-295-3383. When paying online, there is a small service fee.

For property owners not paying online, the Tax Office has outdoor drop-boxes located at both entrances of the New Hanover County Government Center to bring payments, or they can be mailed to New Hanover County Tax at PO Box 18000, Wilmington, NC 28406.

“Paying taxes is an incredibly important part of our responsibility as citizens, to ensure local governments are able to fund the programs and services needed throughout our community,” said New Hanover County Tax Administrator Allison Snell. “And we try to make the process of paying taxes as easy and efficient as possible, with multiple payment options and flexibility. We want to help residents avoid having to pay interest on taxes, so we ask that you reach out to us before taxes become delinquent on January 5, so we can set up alternate payment arrangements if needed.”

For questions or to make payment arrangements, please contact the Tax Department at (910) 798-7300 or visit Tax.NHCgov.com.