Repairs to Paradise Cove Condos may have revealed structural problems existing before devastating fire

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Months after a devastating fire at Paradise Cove in Carolina Beach, residents are raising concerns over the work being done to repair the buildings damaged by the fire.

A resident, who would like to remain anonymous, says it appeared the workers were tearing away the damaged siding to reveal rotted wood, then covering that wood with more siding without repairing or inspecting it.

“They’re not being inspected, they’re covering up the rot,” the resident said.

Wesley Daniel is one of the owners of APR Restoration and Commercial Development and president of the Wilmington office of the company. APR is the company contracted for these repairs, and Daniel says the rot is not being covered up.

“We’ve gotten to the point now where we’ve repaired all the superficial rot and really what’s left there now with the siding off…it’s not…structurally, it needs to be replaced,” Daniel said.

Now a structural engineer will come to the site to evaluate the damaged buildings. Daniel says they will work alongside the engineer and the town’s building inspector to make sure it’s structurally sound then proceed with the repairs.

“We definitely wouldn’t want to cover up anything that was not structurally sound and safe for the homeowners at Paradise Cove,” Daniel said.

However, concern remains for the buildings that were not impacted by the fire.

“They’re not checking all of it,” the anonymous resident said. “They’re just doing the places that they’re replacing the vinyl siding.”

According to town building inspector Darrel Johnson, having the other buildings evaluated and repaired is up to the HOA. Johnson is aware of the situation and has reached out to the HOA to discuss it.

For now, the resident leaves one plea.

“Fix it correctly. Make sure that we’re, we’re safe,” they said. “If I live here for five more years, I want it correct. If I move out [tomorrow], I want it safe for people who’s going to live here after me. My concern is the safety.”

WWAY has reached out to Premier Management, the company that manages Paradise Cove, to ask them if they plan to send an engineer to examine the other buildings but we have not yet heard back.

Johnson adds that plans are in the works to rebuild the building that was torn down following the fire.