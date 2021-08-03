YMCA of Southeastern NC to hire 100+ employees

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is looking to hire more than 100 part-time employees to support its recent program growth.

The organization is specifically looking for afterschool care counselors, lifeguards, swim lesson instructors and childcare staff, and is offering a $150 referral bonus for any new staff that apply before August 15, 2021.

Last month, New Hanover County Schools announced that the YMCA was selected to be the primary provider of Afterschool programming at 15 of its elementary schools, tripling the size of its program. The organization is expecting to serve between 900-1,300 children through this new partnership and is looking to hire 50-70 more employees before the start of the school year.

“We are thrilled to expand our Afterschool program from 5 sites this past year to 20 total sites for the 2021-2022 school year,” says Corey Maarschalk, Director of the YMCA of Southeastern NC’s Youth Services.

“Working in our childcare programs gives candidates the opportunity to grow alongside us as they have the opportunity to build strong relationships with youth, network with working professionals, and develop leadership skills. We have also designed a career ladder to help candidates identify a path for career growth within the YMCA and beyond,” says Maarschalk.

Additionally, the YMCA of Southeastern NC is currently the largest provider of aquatic programming in the Greater Wilmington community, operating 6 or more pools each summer. In addition to its two indoor pools located at the Nir Family YMCA, the Y also manages the City of Wilmington’s outdoor pools, New Hanover County’s pool at Echo Farms as well as the pool at Brigade Boys and Girls Club, employing more than 75 lifeguards each summer.

“Lifeguarding is a great first job for many high school and college students, and the YMCA is doing their part in making lifeguard and CPR training accessible and affordable to those who are interested in working for us. We offer training on a monthly basis and are willing to cover a majority of the cost for those who will in turn, work for us for their first three months,” explains Tami Carpenter, Aquatics Director at the Nir Family YMCA.

The YMCA will be hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, August 14th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Nir Family YMCA (2710 Market St. Wilmington, NC 28403) for anyone interested in applying in person or learning more about job opportunities with the YMCA.

Open positions include Afterschool Care Counselors, Lifeguards, Swim Lesson Instructors and more. Additionally, the YMCA is offering a $150 referral bonus for any staff person that applies before August 15, 2021. To learn more about open positions at the YMCA, visit here.