Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and EMS to host job fair

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a career in law enforcement or emergency services, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Bladen County EMS will be holding a job fair.
It will be held Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. – noon at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office located at 299 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.
Applicants will have the opportunity talk with law enforcement officers and EMS about careers in public safety.
For more information, call the sheriff’s office at 910-862-6960 or EMS at 910-862-6744.