Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and EMS to host job fair

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a career in law enforcement or emergency services, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Bladen County EMS will be holding a job fair.

It will be held Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. – noon at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office located at 299 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

- Advertisement -

Applicants will have the opportunity talk with law enforcement officers and EMS about careers in public safety.

For more information, call the sheriff’s office at 910-862-6960 or EMS at 910-862-6744.