BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen on July 9.

Erica Denise Lamb, 38, is described as a white woman measuring 5’4″ and weighing 200 pounds. She currently has blue and pink hair.

- Advertisement -

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, she was last seen in the Leland area and drives a blue Chevrolet Impala with NC tag HFP-6449.

Anyone with information on Lamb’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Hill at 910-713-6071 or call 911.