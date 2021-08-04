Job fair for service members looking beyond military career

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Marine Corps Community Services, Lejeune-New River Transition Readiness program is hosting an Aviation Job Fair for those service members who are seeking job opportunities beyond their military career.

The job fair will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Career Resource Center aboard MCAS New River.

The job fair will feature employment opportunities offered across the nation in all areas of aviation from pilots and mechanics to a variety of support positions.

Service members are encouraged to bring plenty of civilian and federal resumes and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot. This event is open to all authorized patrons.

Visit for a list of participating employers visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/trs