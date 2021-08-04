Man arrested after recent hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have made an arrest in a recent hit and run.

Wilmington Police arrested 74-year-old Robert Robinson for felony hit and run inflicting serious injury and failure to reduce speed.

The arrest comes in connection to a car crash that occurred on July 28th at 9:45 p.m. where an SUV struck a pedestrian at the 3300 block of Market Street in Wilmington.

The driver of the SUV initially left the scene but returned after officers arrived.

Robinson was given a $15,000 unsecured bond by the magistrate.