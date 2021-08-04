Resort style rental property project proposed for the town of Navassa

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — A resort style rental community might be coming to the town of Navassa.

The project was submitted to the town late last month and will have tiny homes, cottages, bungalows, and pull-in lots for RV campers. It would be located on Cedar Hill Road. The 460-acre community will be named Cedar Lakes. It will include amenities and retail.

Developer Tribute Properties has reached out for feedback from residents, which they will include in their proposal before it heads to the technical review committee.

“In which, we meet with the fire marshal, WMPO, NCDOT, Health and Human services, all of those folks to get the technical review of the product, after they’ve taken those comments, they go to the planning board for their recommendations and conditions, and then finally the town council for their ultimate approval,” said Barnes Sutton, Navassa Town Planner.

The approval process with Navassa is expected to take three months, with a final decision possibly ready by October.