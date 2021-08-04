UNCW says no students have tried using fake vaccine cards to bypass testing requirements

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As administrators prepare for the upcoming fall semester and COVID-19 continues to spread, college and university officials are met with a new challenge of detecting fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Director of the Student Health Center at UNCW Katrin Wesner-Harts says they are aware of the trend, but her staff knows what lot numbers on the cards should look like and the proper time between the shots.

- Advertisement -

“But also, if it’s in North Carolina, we’re able to look them up in CVMS which is the vaccine management system because as a vaccine provider we can verify that someone’s been vaccinated,” Wesner-Harts said.

While the vaccine is not required for students returning to campus this fall, students who are planning to live on campus need to show proof of vaccination or participate in weekly surveillance testing.

As students continue to send in documents, Wesner-Harts says no fake vaccine cards have come across her desk at this time. They are accepting the proof of vaccination up until move-in day.

On top of being illegal, Wesner-Harts says the effort put into obtaining a fake card is concerning.

“If we took all the energy that people took to get around a requirement, recommendation, or guideline and put that towards good, look where we could be,” Wesner-Harts said. “I feel that same way, if you’re willing to go through the work of getting a fake vaccine card, just use that energy and go get tested.”

Staff in the student health center located in Depaolo Hall is administering the one shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine to any students, faculty, staff, or members of the community for no cost. Appointments must be made in advance.

For additional information on requirements for students headed back to campus, visit here.