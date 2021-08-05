‘American Idol’ to hold virtual auditions for NC, SC on Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The search for the next American Idol is underway, and singers in the Carolinas and Georgia will have a chance to show off their skills on Friday, August 6.

For the second year in a row, “Idol Across America” is going virtual, using the Zoom platform for auditions.

You must be a legal U.S. resident born on or between June 2, 1992 and September 15, 2006 to participate this season.

You can register online prior to the day of your Virtual Audition by accessing this website.

The pre-registration process will be open approximately one week before the first Virtual Audition. If you register online successfully, you will receive an e-mail confirmation containing a Zoom Meeting link and confirmation of the date and time for the Virtual Audition. Each link will be unique to the applicable date and time for which you have registered.

You may only attend one Virtual Audition per each set of states; you may, however, register for more than one (1) registration date.

You do not need to be a resident of or physically present in the location for which you

choose to register. Only those who have successfully registered and received a Virtual Audition Link will be permitted into the Virtual Audition room.

You do not need a Zoom account in order to register or participate in Virtual Auditions if you are using a laptop or desktop computer. An account is required if using a mobile phone or tablet.

You may also register on the day of the Virtual Audition. If you choose to register on the day of the Virtual Audition, a day of registration link will be posted via the American Idol mobile app and official Twitter and Instagram accounts: @americanidol.

You must complete all online registration information and documents prior to being admitted into the Virtual Audition waiting room for your audition.

Once you have checked in/registered, you will be queued in a Virtual Audition waiting

room, where you will wait your turn to audition.

A producer will admit you into your Virtual Audition room when it is your turn to audition.