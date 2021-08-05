Horry County murder suspect arrested in Tabor City

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY)– A man wanted in connection with a South Carolina murder has been captured in Tabor City.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says it received information that Jaylon Dequante Hemingway, 18, was at a residence in the 5000 block of Dothan Road in Tabor City. Hemingway was wanted for murder by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

He was located at the residence and taken into custody. Hemingway was transported to the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center, where he is awaiting extradition to Horry County.