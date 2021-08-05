Novant Health sees a spike in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health- New Hanover Regional Medical Center, says it’s seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

The Novant Health System says if current trends continue, it will be on track to match or exceed the surge of COVID-19 cases its hospitals saw earlier this year. More than 90% of COVID-19 patients currently in Novant’s health system are not vaccinated, and the average age of patients being treated for COVID-19 is the lowest it has been since the pandemic began.

A Novant Health spokesperson says the system is as ready as it can be for a jump in cases numbers. they released a statement that reads in part:

“As a large health care organization, we continually plan for an array of different scenarios to ensure our ability to provide safe, quality patient care. It’s important for our communities to know that we have the continued ability to care for them, and that they should seek care when they need it.”