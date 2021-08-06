Bladen County Hospital at capacity? Emergency patients may be transferred elsewhere

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you call for an ambulance in Bladen County, you may not be taken to the Bladen County Hospital.

An emergency alert from Bladen County Emergency Management states, “Due to local and surrounding county hospitals being at or near full capacity when calling for EMS you may not be able to be transported to your preferred hospital, or there may be extended wait times on an ambulance once arriving at a hospital. Bladen County EMS strives to provide our citizens with the best patient care possible. Thank for your patience and understanding in this matter.”

No word on whether the increase in hospitalizations are related to COVID-19, however, the NC Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows there have been 853 positive cases in Bladen County the past fourteen days, a huge jump compared to numbers seen earlier in the summer.

WWAY has reached out to Cape Fear Valley Bladen County Hospital for more information. We will have more details as they become available.