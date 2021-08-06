Dosher Memorial issues new COVID-19 visitor restrictions

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Dosher Memorial Hospital has restricted visitation guidelines on both our Patient Care Unit and Emergency Department, effective immediately to help keep staff and patients safe.

According to a press release from the hospital, there are three updated restrictions for visitors:

The Designated visitor must not have a cough, shortness or breath, or fever

Only one designated visitor over the age of 18 allowed during the entire Patient Care Unit stay. This visitor must be designated at the time of admission and cannot change.

Patients in our Emergency Department are allowed to be accompanied by only one designated visitor over the age of 18 allowed during their visit.

Dosher would also like to remind all patients and visitors that appropriate face coverings must be worn in hospital buildings and offices, regarding of COVID vaccination status.