Four more pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — Brunswick County Health Services is holding four more COVID-19 vaccine clinics the week of Aug. 9-12 in the Oak Island, Ash and Southport areas.

Appointments are not necessary and individuals can receive either their first or second dose at these special clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required.

Monday, Aug. 9 / Oak Island area

Location: Oak Island Farmers Market in Middleton Park behind Town Hall (4610 E. Dolphin Drive, Oak Island)

Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Tuesday, Aug. 10 / Ash area

Location: Waccamaw Elementary School Gym (5901 Waccamaw School Road NW, Ash)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Wednesday, Aug. 11 / Southport area

Location: South Brunswick High School Gym (280 Cougar Road, Southport)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Thursday, Aug. 12 / Oak Island Area

Location: Oak Island First Baptist Church (4608 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island)

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Drive-thru

Health Services will have all three vaccine types —Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson— available at each clinic. Currently, all community members aged 12 and older are eligible to receive vaccines, however those aged 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.

If you come to a pop-up clinic for a second dose vaccination and received your first vaccination outside of North Carolina, you must provide proof of the vaccination. Our team cannot access other states’ vaccination systems to verify your first vaccination.

Insurance is not required for a vaccine, but you are encouraged to bring your ID and insurance cards to the clinic, if available.

If an event is scheduled for an indoor location or is moved indoors due to weather, the clinic will follow the state guidelines for a clinical setting and require everyone to wear masks.

Community members can still book appointments at Brunswick County Health Services’ main vaccination clinic in Bolivia (25 Courthouse Drive, Building A, Bolivia, 28422). Book online or call the Public Health Call Line to schedule an appointment:

Schedule online here

Call the Public Health Call Line at 910.253.2339 (Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays)

Appointments are still required at the main clinic and must be made either online or over the phone. The clinic in Bolivia cannot schedule your vaccination in person.

The main vaccination clinic will follow the state guidelines for a clinical setting and require everyone to wear masks.