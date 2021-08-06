Hundreds of graduates honored at CFCC’s summer 2021 commencement ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today, hundreds of students at Cape Fear Community College celebrated their accomplishments, by crossing the stage at the Wilson Center for an in-person graduation ceremony.

This week, more than 500 CFCC students are expected to earn associate degrees, certificates, and diplomas from the college’s university transfer and career and technical programs. Students are also receiving high school diplomas from CFCC’s adult high school and GED programs.

Following today’s commencement ceremony, CFCC professors cheered on graduates with pom-poms and signs, congratulating them for their success and for persevering with their studies during the pandemic.