WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As COVID numbers continue to rise around the country, many in the film industry are also tightening their COVID rules on set.

Netflix is requiring all of its actors and crew to be vaccinated, saying “no vax, no work”.

- Advertisement -

According to the Wilmington Regional Film Commission, the rules on vaccination status and masks of local productions is left up to individual companies and film projects.

There are currently five movies in production or pre-production in the Wilmington area.