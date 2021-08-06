Pender County Courthouse celebrates grand reopening

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Three years after being damaged by Hurricane Florence, the Pender County Courthouse celebrated its grand reopening on Friday afternoon.

The courthouse opened for business about a month ago, but the public was invited for the grand opening on Friday. Chair of the Pender County Commissioners George Brown says it felt like coming home.

- Advertisement -

“This courthouse represents this entire county, this entire community,” Brown said. “This is a special place and you will not find many courthouses around our state that can equal our courthouse. We’re very proud of it.”

During the renovations, the courthouse staff was displaced from their normal offices. Clerk of Superior Court Elizabeth Craver says her staff managed to work efficiently through not only the repairs but also the pandemic.

However, she says having everyone and all their necessary tools back in one place lifts a huge weight off their shoulders.

“Now that we’re here it will cut down on some of the frustration and confusion of where do I need to go for court or where do I need to go to get help? We will all be under one roof and it will help everyone be able to smoothly get through the court process,” Craver said.

After seeing dozens coming out for the celebrations, Craver is grateful.

“It’s a very humbling feeling to see that the citizens of this county care about this courthouse as much as we do,” Craver said.