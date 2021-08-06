Plastic Ocean Project raises awareness with Shark Crawl event

CAROLINA BEACH (WWAY) — The Lazy Pirate played host to an event Friday evening, benefitting the Plastic Ocean Project.

The event is to raise awareness for the Plastic Ocean Project, or POP, which aims to reduce the use of plastics and how they can eventually find their way into our oceans. Patrons could partake in games, raffles, live music, and drink specials with the proceeds directly benefitting the organization.

The highlight of the event was a short video, created by POP’s Youth Global Ambassador Maddie Newsom, about Mark Delstanche, who is currently rowing his way across the Atlantic Ocean, from New York to London, England. Newsom hopes kids her age can get involved with the project.

“Even though people just think ‘Oh it’s just plastic, it’s not gonna do anything’, plastic is really important.” says Newsom. “We need to take a risk and focus on plastic and realize what it’s doing to our oceans, river, and our whole ecosystem.”

If you would like to learn more about the Plastic Ocean Project, click here.