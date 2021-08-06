SBI continues to investigate officer-involved shooting in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate a shooting involving both Wilmington Police and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Wednesday near 4th and Grace, when police say John Ryan Rukosky, 33, was shot when he tried to hit a sheriff deputy with his vehicle.

The SBI got involved at the request of the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.

According to the SBI, the officers involved have been identified as Andrew Vrooman, 29, with the Wilmington Police Department and Stanley Taylor, 48, with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

A string of events occurred before the shooting ever took place.

Around 2:00 p.m., Rukosky allegedly tried to enter a secure area at Modern Aviation, a fixed base operator at Wilmington International Airport. After unsuccessfully trying to enter a ramp area twice, he was asked to leave. Staff reported the incident to authorities.

A couple of hours later, police tried to stop Rukosky for a traffic offense, but he didn’t stop. Police ended the pursuit due to traffic in the area.

Shortly after that, Rukosky allegedly drove up behind the WPD vehicles and began following them. At the same time, a deputy was walking in the area. Rukosky then allegedly veered toward the deputy in an attempt to hit him.

An officer and a deputy both fired at Rukosky, hitting him at least once.

Vrooman and Taylor are both on administrative leave following the shooting, which is standard procedure.

At last check, Rukosky was in critical but stable condition.