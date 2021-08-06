South Carolina’s back-to-school sales tax holiday underway

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — South Carolina’s annual weekend where the state doesn’t charge sales tax on back-to-school items is underway.

State officials say the sales tax holiday started Friday and runs through Sunday.

Shoppers don’t have to pay South Carolina’s 6% sales tax on a wide range of items students need or use from clothes to shoes to school supplies to computers and musical instruments.

Items for dorm rooms or campus apartments like towels, bedsheets and pillows are also exempt from sales tax this weekend.

Shoppers don’t have to pay sales tax both on in-store and online purchases. South Carolina has held a sales tax holiday weekend in August each year since 2000.

