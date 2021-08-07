Do you recognize this person? Wilmington Police needs your help

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington Police needs your help identifying the man in these photos in regards to a shooting the morning of August 6 near downtown Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were flagged down in the 1200 block of S. 12th Street around 10:30 a.m. in reference to a homeless man being shot in the woods.

The victim is still at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and at last check is in the ICU in stable condition.

The public is encouraged to contact WPD if they know who this man is. You can use the WPD app to submit a tip. Citizens who do not have access to a smartphone can text a tip to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC.

From: @WilmingtonPD Twitter