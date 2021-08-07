Life rolls on for those with disabilities at Ocean Cure event

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Saturday Ocean Cure held their annual Life Rolls On event, allowing people with disabilities to enjoy the ocean’s surf in more ways than one.

The nonprofit specializes in using the ocean as a source of physical and emotional therapy, especially for those in wheelchairs. And Saturday, dozens of men, women, and children showed up to surf. Hundreds of volunteers escorted them in beach wheelchairs to the water, swimming out with them on adaptive surf boards.

Kandace Frye injured her spine in a car accident years ago, and said this is her third year coming to the Carolina Beach event.

“Surfing to me is like a freeing experience,” said Frye. “Like, it kind of gets you out of your chair and gives a sense of more independence and freedom. And freedom away from being in your chair. You forget about your injury, too. And I think that’s one of the best parts about it.”

Volunteers kept athletes balanced on their boards as they surfed they annual event from 8 am to 4 pm.