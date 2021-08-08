Kure Beach Military Museum celebrates 30 years

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Saturday, Kure Beach’s North Carolina Military Historical Society Museum celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The museum, run by volunteers Fridays and Saturdays reopened with brand new displays donated by veterans and their families. Visitors could wander the museum, learning more about military weapons, uniforms, and supplies from ever American war from the Revolutionary War through the Vietnam War.

John Johnston, a volunteer with the organization dressed as an American WWII soldier, giving visitors tours. He hopes the celebration will attract more visitors.

“They will see everything you can see in the best military museums in this country are all in our little museum here in Kure Beach,” said Johnston. “It’s been a secret too long, and we need people to put us on on their map and their calendar.”

The North Carolina Military History Museum is open noon to 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays.