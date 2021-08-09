Suspect in custody after officer shot in North Carolina

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – A suspect is in custody after an officer was shot Monday morning in Forest City.

According to Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy, officers were called to Hill Street around 8:30 a.m. for a suspicious person who was reportedly armed.

LeRoy said officers found 20-year-old Akeil Franklin, who was wanted for probation violations, in the woods nearby.

When officers attempted to speak to Franklin, LeRoy said that he pulled out a gun and fired at officers.

