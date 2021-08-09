Brunswick County Schools mandates masks for upcoming school year

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Education has voted to make masks mandatory for all students at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

The board voted 4-1 in favor of a mask mandate. Vaccinated staff can choose whether or not they want to wear masks.

- Advertisement -

Athletes do not have to wear masks when actively playing indoor sports, if they are on a bench they must wear a mask. The same does not apply to outdoor sports.

The board plans to revisit this decision each month.

The decision comes after Monday’s Board of Education meeting went off the rails, with parents yelling back and forth with board members.

One board member eventually told those in the audience to shut up before eventually kicking everyone out.

We’ll have more tonight on WWAY News at 11.