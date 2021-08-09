Despite recent struggles, data shows Spirit canceled fewer flights than others

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Spirit Airlines canceled flights the least out of any major airline that flew out of Myrtle Beach International Airport over a 16-month period, according to a News13 analysis of data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The airport’s largest airline has been plagued with problems in the last week, pointing to staffing shortages, severe weather and system outages during peak summer travel season as reasons for the seemingly endless delays.

Dozens of flights have left hundreds of passengers stranded in the Grand Strand, with some missing funerals and chemotherapy appointments. At times, passengers have slept on the floor, and one had received several tickets for other flights in a single day — all of which were canceled.

Spirit Airlines canceled 1.73% of its flights — 80 out of 4,139 — that were scheduled between January 2020 and May 2021 at the airport, according to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

This May, the most recent information available, it canceled only one flight out of 629.

